Glimpses of the Madala boson: have we detected the dark | Cosmos

But like detectives looking at a string of seemingly unconnected crimes and seeing the work of a master criminal, Mellado and his team suggest all of the anomalies can can be explained by one new particle – a new boson with spin zero.

The same way a person’s sex can tell you a lot about their physiology (such as whether or not they can give birth) quantum ‘spin’ defines a lot about a particle.

If a particle has spin-½, it’s a particle of matter, such as an electron, proton or neutron. If a particle has spin-1, it’s a force carrier – such as photons that transmit the electromagnetic force and gluons that transmit the strong force.

The Higgs boson is an oddball, being the only known particle with spin-0. In this sense it’s neither matter nor force. Instead, it’s the mediator of a ubiquitous field that pervades all of space, and from which most fundamental particles gain their mass when they bump up against it – without the Higgs, they’d be massless.

The proposed Madala boson would have similar properties. But whereas the Higgs may only interact with regular matter, the Madala boson would also interact with dark matter.

Mellado’s team first proposed the Madala theory last year, following their initial analysis of data from the LHC Run 1. The study determined that the new boson of mass 272 GeV (or about twice the mass of the Higgs boson) could explain some observed peculiarities with a confidence of three-sigma. This equates to a 99.7% confidence level (or 0.3% chance of being a statistical fluke).