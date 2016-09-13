Scientists just got closer to understanding the genetic roots of crime — and it's making them nervous

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is wildly overrepresented in prisons. Take a crowd of 100 people of the street, and chances are just one to three of them will have ASPD. Take 100 people from a prison, and you can expect 40 to 70 of them to have the disorder.

That's significant, because ASPD has been linked with aggression, irritability, disregard for rules, disregard for other people, and dishonesty. ...

Of the 794 prisoners, a full 568 screened positive for ASPD. By comparing that group's genetic material to a large control sample from the general population, the researchers identified a number of genes that may play a role in at least some ASPD cases.