Samantha Bee Explains Why Matt Lauer Failed to Fact-Check Trump | Vanity Fair

Seeded by Andrew-1162039
Seeded on Tue Sep 13, 2016 12:29 PM
Bee cut to clips from CNN and MSNBC, in which pundits recommended viewers read up on complex issues to come to their own conclusions—which sounds logical, until you think it through for even a few seconds. As Bee said, “in your plentiful spare time when you’re not working your two jobs, or watching your screaming kids, why not spend 20 or 30 hours studying the Geneva Conventions? . . . That’s so much easier than asking reporters and moderators to do their fucking jobs.”

