Appeals by religious individuals and groups for exemption from government laws and regulations that substantially burden religious practice are increasingly unpopular and controversial. So much so that many in the media have taken to using scare quotes, transforming religious freedom into “religious freedom.”
Now the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights appears to be recommending that we make it official: Our first freedom is first no more.
The deeply troubling federal report targeting religious freedom - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Sep 16, 2016 8:24 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment