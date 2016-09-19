Scientists published climate research under fake names. Then they were caught. - The Washington Post

The pseudonyms further unraveled with a tweet from NASA researcher Gavin A. Schmidt, which alerted Retraction Watch to the withdrawal. “Top tip for climate contrarians: When you submit nonsense papers to journals,” Schmidt wrote, “spell your name backwards so no one knows who you are.”

The withdrawn study “is just a curve-fitting exercise of five data points using four free parameters and as many functional forms as they could think of,” Schmidt, an expert in atmospheric climate modeling, told The Washington Post in an email. Like the previous pseudonymous research, “it too has nothing fundamental to add.”