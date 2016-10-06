Trump tells Nevada crowd they're mispronouncing state's name

Donald Trump says Neh-VAH-da, locals say Neh-VAD-ah.

The Republican nominee mispronounced the state's name while lecturing those he thought were saying it incorrectly during a rally in Reno Wednesday night.

Trump made the gaffe in random a tangent during a discussion of Nevada's drug problem.

"Heroin overdoses are surging and meth overdoses in Neh-VAH-da," Trump said. "Neh-VAH-da," he repeated, drawing out the mispronunciation. "When I came out here I said nobody says it the other way. It has to be Neh-VAH-da, right?"