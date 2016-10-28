Newsvine

Plane carrying Mike Pence skids off runway - CNNPolitics.com

Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence said Friday he is "fine" following his plane skidding off the runway at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday night, adding there were about "10 seconds of uncertainty."

"We're fine," the Indiana governor told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" during a phone interview. "It was about 10 seconds of uncertainty last night, but we're just so grateful to the pilots and to the first responders on the scene and (that) everybody came off the plane safely."
None of the 48 people on board were injured in the rough landing.

 

