Trump accused of tax fraud in Mexico | TheHill

The complaint alleges that the development avoided paying taxes in Mexico on pre-development sales, which reportedly topped $32.5 million. Trump’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his partners, Los Angeles-based developer Irongate Wilshire and Mexican company P.B. Impulsores, allegedly collected $32.5 million from customers before giving up on the project. Trump Ocean Resort started selling the properties in 2006, but folded before construction had started in 2009 after the housing crash.

Martínez singled out Trump in the complaint, saying the slow start in construction evidenced tax fraud "by Mr. Donald Trump against the Mexican state because beyond defrauding investors he also committed fraud by not paying taxes in Mexico for the mercantile operations he took part in."