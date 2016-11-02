Congressional chairmen shouldn't be given free rein over subpoenas - The Washington Post

But in my 20 years as a House committee chairman, I never issued a subpoena without the support of the ranking Republican or a majority vote of the committee.

I was not alone in avoiding unilateral subpoenas. In the past 60 years, only three chairmen have embraced issuing subpoenas without obtaining bipartisan or committee support: Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wis.), Rep. Dan Burton (R-Ind.) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.). It is not a coincidence that these men led the most discredited, partisan and unfair congressional investigations in modern history.

Yet this year, six House committees are emulating the McCarthy-Burton-Issa model and giving their chairmen unilateral subpoena authority. This is an invitation to abuse that diminishes the prospect for responsible congressional oversight. Unfortunately, this ill-fated move has received virtually no attention.