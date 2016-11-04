Pence: We're not working with RNC to monitor polls - POLITICO

In response to a court order, RNC lawyer John Phillippe interviewed Pence this week about his August comment and revealed in a Wednesday filing that Pence admitted “he made the statement based on his incorrect assumptions and that he has had no contact with the RNC about any ballot integrity program and has no basis to believe that the RNC is working with the Trump campaign on such efforts.” The unusual walk-back comes amid a backdrop of rising tensions surrounding the Trump campaign’s efforts to organize an army of partisan poll-watchers on Election Day, which Democrats view as thinly-disguised efforts at voter intimidation. At an Aug. 3 campaign event in Denver, Pence seemed to assert the Trump campaign and the RNC were collaborating in an attempt to monitor polling sites. “The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee are working very, very closely with state governments and secretaries of states all over the country to ensure ballot integrity,” Pence said.