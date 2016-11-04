Third-party voters are "trading votes" with Clinton voters to defeat Trump - Vox

Through #NeverTrump, Haner met a Clinton supporter in California. After briefly chatting, the two men came to an agreement: In the name of defeating Trump, Haner would vote for Clinton in Pennsylvania (a crucial swing state), and the other man would vote for Stein in California (a blue state where Clinton is projected to win by massive margins).

Haner knows Johnson stands no chance to win the election, and realizes Clinton is “the lesser of two evils” — but he also wants to ensure that Johnson doesn’t take a hit on election night.

“The reason I checked this out was to still have my voice heard while preventing a really bad candidate from being elected,” he says. “But I also want my party to get one vote closer to the 5 percent popular vote to try to help them get government funding for the next election from the presidential election fund.”