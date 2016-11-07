The company that owns the National Enquirer, a backer of Donald Trump, agreed to pay $150,000 to a former Playboy centerfold model for her story of an affair a decade ago with the Republican presidential nominee, but then didn’t publish it, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and people familiar with the matter.
National Enquirer paid $150G for Trump affair story, then suppressed it | Fox News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Nov 7, 2016 5:20 AM
