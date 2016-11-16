Trump tax plan: Tax cuts coming but not exactly as he promised - Nov. 15, 2016

Under his current proposal millions of families -- especially those with single parents -- might pay more under Trump's plan because in addition to hiking the lowest income tax rate, he'd also get rid of personal exemptions and head of household status. Other changes he's proposed that would favor low-income families won't be enough to compensate.

"The estate tax is history," said Len Burman, director of the Tax Policy Center.

Estate tax repeal, though, will only benefit the wealthiest Americans. Only about 0.2% of estates every year are subject to the federal estate tax.