Trump might have worked in Mexico without a visa | Fusion

If it turns out Trump was paid to promote the project or do other work in Mexico without a proper work permit, he would have been in violation of the law, and essentially be the same type of undocumented worker that he has demonized during his entire campaign.

Usually when U.S. citizens enter Mexico they automatically receive a 180-day tourist visa at the port of entry. But to perform any kind of remunerated activities, all foreigners need a special work permit from Mexican immigration authorities. Martínez Veloz says he has made several requests for a copy of Trump’s Mexican work visa, but no government agency has been able to provide one so far. He thinks that’s because it doesn’t exist.