The graph shows the amount and spread of ice on the surface of the ocean, called global “sea ice area” by scientists, dipping far lower than the established trends would have predicted. For most of 2016, you can see that global sea ice area was low, but near the established trends and closely mimicking their patterns. In the last few months however, it’s dropped off and away from these benchmarks.
A bleak-looking sea ice graph has Twitter in a frenzy - The Verge
Seeded on Fri Nov 18, 2016 5:47 AM
