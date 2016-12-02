Newsvine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (still) thinks the election was rigged - The Washington Post

In a routine letter to newly elected state lawmakers meant to certify that they did, indeed, win their election, LePage cast a big, heaping pile of doubt on their wins — despite providing zero evidence anything went wrong.

State Sen.-elect Justin Chenette (D) tweeted a copy of LePage's letter. It reads:

`"I am issuing this summons and signing this election certificate despite the fact that I maintain strong concerns regarding the integrity of Maine's ballot and accuracy of Maine's election results and I cannot attest to the accuracy of the tabulation certified by the Secretary of State."

