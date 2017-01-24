Newsvine

Kellyanne Conway allegedly punched a guy at the inaugural ball | Page Six

...out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why Trump hired her.”

The fracas allegedly kicked off near a VIP area at the ball shortly after Trump and First Lady Melania completed their first dance and left, and it looked like it involved friends or family of Conway.

