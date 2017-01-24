...out of nowhere came Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who began throwing some mean punches at one of the guys. Whole thing lasted a few mins no one was hurt except maybe the dude she smacked. Now I know why Trump hired her.”
The fracas allegedly kicked off near a VIP area at the ball shortly after Trump and First Lady Melania completed their first dance and left, and it looked like it involved friends or family of Conway.
Kellyanne Conway allegedly punched a guy at the inaugural ball | Page Six
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:33 AM
