White House: Keystone exempt from 'Buy American' requirements - POLITICO

The Keystone XL Pipeline will not be subject to President Donald Trump's executive order requiring infrastructure projects to be built with American steel, a White House spokeswoman said today.

Removing the steel condition could help persuade TransCanada to fully drop the $15 billion NAFTA complaint against the U.S., which it suspended earlier this week.

A TransCanada spokesman declined today to comment on the NAFTA lawsuit.

