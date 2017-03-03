White House: Keystone exempt from 'Buy American' requirements - POLITICO

The Keystone XL Pipeline will not be subject to President Donald Trump's executive order requiring infrastructure projects to be built with American steel, a White House spokeswoman said today.
Removing the steel condition could help persuade TransCanada to fully drop the $15 billion NAFTA complaint against the U.S., which it suspended earlier this week.
A TransCanada spokesman declined today to comment on the NAFTA lawsuit.
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 10:06 AM
