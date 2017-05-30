Newsvine

Andrew-1162039

About Articles: 17 Seeds: 226 Comments: 10104 Since: Jun 2009

Sources: Russians discussed 'derogatory' information about Trump and associates during campaign - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Andrew-1162039 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 5:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Russian government officials discussed having potentially "derogatory" information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source.

One source described the information as financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump's inner circle. The source said the intercepted communications suggested to US intelligence that Russians believed "they had the ability to influence the administration through the derogatory information."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor